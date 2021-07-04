Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance moves in saree (VIDEO)
Pakistani showbiz stars Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have won the hearts of the fans with their dance performance at Shahmeer Shunaid's mehndi.
Shunaid is the grandson of Sultana Siddiqui, president and founder of Hum Network Limited. He is also family to Momina Duraid who directed and produced acclaimed television serials such as Bin Roye, Yaqeen ka Safar and Diyar-e-Dil.
Best friends Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan partnered up for a dance number as well. In the video, Kubra can be seen dancing with Gohar Rasheed while wearing an off-white saree. Her dance moves floored her fans. The video went viral on the social media.
Many of the celebrities who've starred in Duraid's works were seen dancing at the mehndi.
