Bank of Punjab Junior Tennis championship starts today

Web Desk
02:49 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 will start today (Sunday) at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held today to formally start the event while all the final matches of the championship will be played on July 8.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that players from across Pakistan would be seen in action in categories of Boys under-18, Girls under-18, Boys under-16, Boys under-14, Girls under-14, Boys / Girls under-12, Boys under-18 Doubles, Boys under-14 Doubles, Boys under-12 Doubles, Boys / Girls under-10, Boys / Girls under-8 and Boys / Girls under-6.

Malik also extended special thanks to Bank of Punjab and it's management for sponsoring this event and lauded their role in promoting sports especially tennis across the country. He hoped that with more such generous sponsorship, tennis will further flourish in every corner of the country.

