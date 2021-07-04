‘Happy and still together,’ Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao release video message after divorce

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao appeared together in a video after they announced their divorce.

In the video, Aamir Khan and Kiran spoke to their fans and said “Our relationship might have changed but we are still together. You must be sad, but we just want to say that we are happy and still together as one family.”

The Dangal actor and Kiran can be seen holding hands as they appear together post their divorce announcement.

Aamir said, "Just as Azad is our son, similarly Paani Foundation is like our child. We are all running this together, he adds, "We are out of our city at the moment but we will always make you happy with our work."

Kiran said that we need your love and support at this time. We want you all to stay with us and support us every step of the way. It is because of your love and support that we are taking Paani Foundation forward. Please tell that the fans of Aamir and Kiran are also connected on this live session.

#AamirKhan on their divorce .. Such a happy moment. God bless them 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/Gn7bTgm18T — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 4, 2021

Khan and Kiran shocked fans as the couple announced they are partying ways 15 years after their marriage on Saturday.