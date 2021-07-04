Fans worry as Minal Khan admitted to hospital

Pakistani star actress and model Minal Khan was shifted to hospital after she suffered a foot injury.

Her fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took to Instagram to post a selfie with his fiancé straight from the hospital. Ahsan wishes for a speedy recovery of Minal. The duo also kept their masks on.

"Get Well Soon," he captioned on the photo with a heart emoticon.

Lately Minal taking to her Instagram story shared a picture of her injured feet. Seems like Minal had a serious foot injury.