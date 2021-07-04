Fans worry as Minal Khan admitted to hospital
05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Share
Pakistani star actress and model Minal Khan was shifted to hospital after she suffered a foot injury.
Her fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took to Instagram to post a selfie with his fiancé straight from the hospital. Ahsan wishes for a speedy recovery of Minal. The duo also kept their masks on.
"Get Well Soon," he captioned on the photo with a heart emoticon.
Lately Minal taking to her Instagram story shared a picture of her injured feet. Seems like Minal had a serious foot injury.
Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance ... 02:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Pakistani showbiz stars Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have won the hearts of the fans with their dance performance at ...
- Marriyum’s video of enjoying Malam Jabba zip line goes viral06:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
-
- #PakArmyHelpStudents trends as students take the military as last ...05:05 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
-
- ‘Jaahil log’ – Faysal Quraishi loses his cool as participants ...03:02 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
-
- Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance moves in saree ...02:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking ...01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021