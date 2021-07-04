Fans worry as Minal Khan admitted to hospital
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Fans worry as Minal Khan admitted to hospital
Share

Pakistani star actress and model Minal Khan was shifted to hospital after she suffered a foot injury.

Her fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took to Instagram to post a selfie with his fiancé straight from the hospital. Ahsan wishes for a speedy recovery of Minal. The duo also kept their masks on.

"Get Well Soon," he captioned on the photo with a heart emoticon.

Lately Minal taking to her Instagram story shared a picture of her injured feet. Seems like Minal had a serious foot injury.

Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance ... 02:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

Pakistani showbiz stars Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have won the hearts of the fans with their dance performance at ...

More From This Category
‘Happy and still together,’ Aamir Khan & ...
04:23 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance ...
02:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze ...
01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
T-Series announce Saroj Khan's biopic on her ...
06:34 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer ...
06:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran ...
04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans worry as Minal Khan admitted to hospital
05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr