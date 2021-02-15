Pakistan’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi embarks on Egypt visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a three-day visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt at the special invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri, beginning tomorrow.

The Pakistani minister will hold extensive talks with leaders of the country on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold detailed consultations with his Egyptian counterpart and call on other dignitaries. He will also interact with leading Egyptian businessmen and members of the Pakistani community. The visit of the Foreign Minister is expected to further strengthen and diversify Pakistan’s bilateral ties with brotherly Egypt.

The visit of the Foreign Minister is taking place in the backdrop of the meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi; first, on the sidelines of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Makkah Summit in 2019, and then on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019.

During these meetings, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance high-level exchanges. Last year, the Prime Minister also had a telephone conversation with Egyptian President regarding his ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries, which was supported by Egypt.

Pakistan and Egypt enjoy close fraternal relations firmly anchored on common faith, culture and values. The two countries have similar perceptions on a range of regional and global issues.