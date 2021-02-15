Man arrested for sending immoral content to Karachi woman

06:37 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Man arrested for sending immoral content to Karachi woman
KARACHI – Police have arrested a suspect for sending immoral content to a woman on mobile phone in the metropolitan.

A citizen named Zahid Alam had filed a complaint with SITE Police Station stating that his wife was being harassed from an unknown number. He added that when his second half tried to restrained the unidentified person he started sending immoral content on her mobile phone.

Police, after receiving the complaint, took action and arrested Miraj, who is resident of North Karachi. The suspect has offered apologies to the victim over his act.

According to police, a case has not been registered against him so far. 

