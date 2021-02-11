ECP announces senate polls schedule amid ‘horse-trading’ controversy

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule of Senate elections 2021.

Polling to elect senators will be held on March 3 whereas the initial list of candidates will be released on 14 of this month and scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by February 16. Appeals can be filed from February 17 to 18, the statement added.

ECP further added that the final list of candidates will be released on February 21. ECP has established digital facilitation centers for scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for the Senate elections.

The submitted documents will be examined in coordination with all relevant departments.