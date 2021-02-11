ECP announces senate polls schedule amid ‘horse-trading’ controversy
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
ECP announces senate polls schedule amid ‘horse-trading’ controversy
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule of Senate elections 2021.

Polling to elect senators will be held on March 3 whereas the initial list of candidates will be released on 14 of this month and scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by February 16. Appeals can be filed from February 17 to 18, the statement added.

ECP further added that the final list of candidates will be released on February 21. ECP has established digital facilitation centers for scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for the Senate elections.

The submitted documents will be examined in coordination with all relevant departments.

Video of horse-trading in 2018 Senate elections ... 06:33 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – A secretly recorded video exposing horse-trading during 2018 Senate polls has sent shockwaves across ...

More From This Category
DG ISPR awards token of appreciation to Ahmed ...
01:00 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
‘You guys have scared my children': Shoaib ...
12:40 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Karachi police to escort citizens withdrawing ...
11:06 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
Porsche Pakistan CEO booked for ‘defrauding’ ...
10:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
Govt assures 20 pc rise in salary to protesting ...
10:00 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
Pakistan reports 1,502 new Covid-19 cases, 57 ...
09:20 AM | 11 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pop band Akcent member Adrian Sina spotted wearing a Pakistani kurta at a music event
09:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr