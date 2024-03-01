Search

BusinessTop News

Pakistan has announced an increase in price of petrol by Rs4.13 per litre

Web Desk
08:18 AM | 1 Mar, 2024
Pakistan has announced an increase in price of petrol by Rs4.13 per litre

ISLAMABAD -The caretaker government in Pakistan has increased the petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre, which will impact the already inflation-stricken masses. 

The new petrol price is Rs279.75 per litre, remaining until March 15. The Finance Division has said that the cost of high-speed diesel will remain unchanged at Rs287.33 per litre. 

The prices of petroleum products are revised every 15 days to align them with the trend of global oil prices and the rupee’s exchange rate to the dollar.

The Pakistani rupee has remained stable recently. This is the third consecutive hike by the interim set-up, and it will be the last one as an elected prime minister is set to take office by the end of this week, marking an end to the longest-serving caretaker government. 

The latest hike was predicted due to an increase in global oil prices amid a recovery in demand, as tensions in the Middle East persist. About 85% of Pakistan's oil needs are imported, and the country has been struggling with a balance of payments issue and skyrocketing inflation, which stood at 28.3% in January.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:18 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Pakistan has announced an increase in price of petrol by Rs4.13 per ...

11:57 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Barrister Gohar once again elected PTI chairman unopposed

11:25 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased again before new govt assumes ...

08:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Death toll in Israeli firing on Palestinians waiting for aid rises to ...

03:54 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

BOP clinches "Best SME Bank in Pakistan" title at Global SME Banking ...

10:20 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

National Assembly elected members take oath amid ruckus, protest ...

Most viewed

11:01 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Election Commission defers Sunni Ittehad Council's plea for reserved ...

10:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

10:02 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Pakistan to increase petrol price from March 1

09:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Newly elected MPAs take oath in KP assembly after hullabaloo

09:02 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Pakistan announces Rs7.05 per unit hike in power tariff under fuel ...

07:55 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Fazl sees system collapsing due to establishment's interference

Advertisement

Latest

08:18 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Pakistan has announced an increase in price of petrol by Rs4.13 per litre

Gold & Silver

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 29 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:03 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: