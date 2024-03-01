Pakistan has announced an increase in price of petrol by Rs4.13 per litre

ISLAMABAD -The caretaker government in Pakistan has increased the petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre, which will impact the already inflation-stricken masses.
The new petrol price is Rs279.75 per litre, remaining until March 15. The Finance Division has said that the cost of high-speed diesel will remain unchanged at Rs287.33 per litre.
The prices of petroleum products are revised every 15 days to align them with the trend of global oil prices and the rupee’s exchange rate to the dollar.
The Pakistani rupee has remained stable recently. This is the third consecutive hike by the interim set-up, and it will be the last one as an elected prime minister is set to take office by the end of this week, marking an end to the longest-serving caretaker government.
The latest hike was predicted due to an increase in global oil prices amid a recovery in demand, as tensions in the Middle East persist. About 85% of Pakistan's oil needs are imported, and the country has been struggling with a balance of payments issue and skyrocketing inflation, which stood at 28.3% in January.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.