Pakistani student Raza Nazar creates history at University of Oxford

LONDON – University of Oxford student from Pakistan’s Karachi Raza Nazar has been elected President of the graduate community (MCR) of Oxford’s prestigious Trinity College, becoming the first Pakistan to reach the position.

Raza Nazar is a Bachelor of Civil Laws (BCL) candidate at the University of Oxford, with interests in constitutional law, jurisprudence and political theory.

Raza studied at Karachi Grammar School and then obtained his International Baccalaureate Diploma from the United World College in Singapore. Raza graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE) with a Double First in Law (LLB) where he ranked 2nd in the year for Jurisprudence.

Alongside his studies, Raza was the first Pakistani to be elected President of the LSE Law Society, which won “Best Student Society” in 2018 under his leadership. While at LSE, Raza was also the President of the LSE Pakistan Society. In that capacity, at the age of 19, he founded a student-run developmental forum, the LSE Future of Pakistan Conference, which connects ministers, academics and students on an annual basis.

Raza has authored several articles, including an OUCLJ paper on the Supreme Court case, Jurists Foundation v Federal Government, on the tenure extension of the Chief of Army Staff.

With his combined academic and professional experience, Raza hopes to explore best practices for constitution-making in Asia, and, more broadly, contribute scholarship on the nature of constitutional duties owed to a collectivity.