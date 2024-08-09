Search

Pakistan

Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi calls on COAS Asim Munir

03:06 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi calls on COAS Asim Munir
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH), called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region. Both sides expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations.

At the end, Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah.

Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi to lead Jumma prayer at Faisal Mosque during Pakistan visit

Pakistan

05:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office denies allegations of involvement in ...

04:53 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem to receive Pakistan’s highest honor following Olympic ...

04:32 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Italy's Ragazzo completes first solo rope ascent of Pakistan’s ...

04:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Pakistan holds naval drills with allied countries in Bahrain 

04:16 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Users face disruption in WhatsApp, other social media apps in ...

03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Rewards pour in for Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan

09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result 2024

09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Result 2024 - Check full result here

10:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Results 2024; Check Results Online

09:40 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Matric Result 2024 - Check results here

09:54 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024; Check full Results here

09:00 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2024

Advertisement

Latest

05:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office denies allegations of involvement in Bangladesh affairs

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 9 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30  280.40 
Euro EUR 303.35  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352  355.15 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: