Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi calls on COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH), called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), on Friday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region. Both sides expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations.
At the end, Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
