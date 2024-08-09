Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi calls on COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH), called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region. Both sides expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations.

At the end, Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah.