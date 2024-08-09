Users face disruption in WhatsApp, other social media apps in Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD – Users of various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, are facing disruption while the authorities are unable to explain the reasons.

A WhatsApp user told that he was unable to send voice messages and video clips through Whatspp while text messages are working fine.

Another user also said that he is facing trouble while making audio and video calls through the messaging app.

On the other hand, authorities at the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and other relevant officials are unaware of the development, local media reported.

More to follow…