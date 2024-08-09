Users face disruption in WhatsApp, other social media apps in Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD – Users of various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, are facing disruption while the authorities are unable to explain the reasons.
A WhatsApp user told that he was unable to send voice messages and video clips through Whatspp while text messages are working fine.
Another user also said that he is facing trouble while making audio and video calls through the messaging app.
On the other hand, authorities at the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and other relevant officials are unaware of the development, local media reported.
More to follow…
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
