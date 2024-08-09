Pakistan holds naval drills with allied countries in Bahrain 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook visited port Mina Salman of Bahrain and bilaterally conducted exercises with navies of allied countries during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).
Upon arrival at port, the ship was received by senior officials of Bahrain Navy and officials of Pakistan Embassy.
Later, Commanding Officer of PNS Yarmook called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammad Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, Commander Royal Bahrain Coast Guards, Brig Saqib Qamar and other senior officials of Bahrain Navy, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
The Commanding Officer also visited HQ Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and called on Dy Commander CMF, Commodore Mark Anderson. During the interactions, professional matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.
During stay at port Mina Salman, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Commander Maritime Coalition Forces, officials of Bahrain Navy, prominent businessmen, notables from Pakistani community, a large number of diplomats and Defence Attaché of friendly countries visited PNS Yarmook. Various activities; including exchange visits onboard ships and orientation visits of military installations were also undertaken.
Upon culmination of port visit, PNS Yarmook conducted bilateral exercises with Royal Bahrain Navy Ship AL-MANAMA, US Ship DANIEL INOUYE and Japanese Maritime Self Defence (JMSDF) Ship, JS SAMIDARE. The exercises were aimed to develop synergy and mutual understanding among partner Navies while rehearsing interoperability to undertake joint operations in the region.
Pakistan Navy is maintaining permanent presence in the Indian Ocean to keep the national and international Sea Lines Of Communications (SLOC) under surveillance. Pakistan Navy (PN) believes in collaborative efforts for maintenance of rule-based order at sea. PN actively collaborates with regional and international partners deployed in Indian Ocean to counter piracy and to undertake anti-narcotics operations for protecting global common interests.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
