Search

Pakistan

Italy's Ragazzo completes first solo rope ascent of Pakistan’s ‘Eternal Flame’ alpine wall

04:32 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
stefano ragazzo alpine wall

In a historic feat that has captivated the global climbing community, Italian alpinist Stefano Ragazzo successfully completed the first-ever rope solo ascent of the formidable "Eternal Flame" alpine rock wall, a 2,100-foot vertical challenge located in the Nameless Towers of Pakistan's Karakoram range. This monumental achievement was reported by Climbing magazine, the world’s leading authority on rock climbing.

The "Eternal Flame," established in 1989 by legendary mountaineers Wolfgang Güllich, Kurt Albert, Christof Stiegler, and Milan Sykora, is renowned as one of the world's most demanding and technical alpine rock walls. Its remote location in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region adds to the difficulty, making Ragazzo's solo ascent an extraordinary accomplishment in the annals of climbing history.

Rope soloing, the technique used by Ragazzo, involves climbing with a rope for protection but without the assistance of a belayer. Instead, the climber manages the rope and safety measures independently, a method that requires not only physical prowess but also immense mental resilience and meticulous planning.

According to Climbing magazine, Ragazzo began his ascent on July 25, completing the climb over nine grueling days. His approach was a continuous ground-up style, without using fixed lines or descending until he had either summited or admitted defeat. "The objective was less about athleticism and more about overcoming the logistical and mental hurdles of scaling such a daunting wall alone," the report highlighted.

Throughout his ascent, Ragazzo faced severe challenges, including a critical shortage of water, a situation that could have spelled disaster at such high altitudes. "Before dark, I realized I only had 300 milliliters of water," he recalled. With no ledges to collect snow for melting, he was left to grapple with dehydration, a potentially life-threatening condition at 20,000 feet.

As he neared the summit, Ragazzo endured lashing storms that confined him to his portaledge for two additional days. Yet, in a final push fueled by sheer determination, he awoke to clear skies on what he knew would be his last chance to reach the top. "When I reached the summit, I realized I didn’t even know how many days I was on the wall," he said, reflecting on the intense isolation and physical toll of the climb.

Ragazzo documented his journey on Instagram, sharing insights into the physical and mental challenges he faced:

Ragazzo’s achievement comes shortly after French mountaineer Benjamin Vedrines set the record for the fastest-ever ascent of K2, scaling the world’s second-highest peak in under 11 hours. These remarkable feats underscore Pakistan’s position as a premier destination for mountaineers, with its rugged landscapes offering some of the most challenging and awe-inspiring climbs on Earth.

The Karakoram range, along with the Himalayan and Hindukush ranges, continues to draw climbers from around the globe, each year adding new chapters to the storied history of mountaineering in Pakistan.

Pakistan

05:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office denies allegations of involvement in ...

04:53 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem to receive Pakistan’s highest honor following Olympic ...

04:32 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Italy's Ragazzo completes first solo rope ascent of Pakistan’s ...

04:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Pakistan holds naval drills with allied countries in Bahrain 

04:16 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Users face disruption in WhatsApp, other social media apps in ...

03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Rewards pour in for Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan

09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result 2024

09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Result 2024 - Check full result here

10:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Results 2024; Check Results Online

09:40 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Matric Result 2024 - Check results here

09:54 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024; Check full Results here

09:00 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2024

Advertisement

Latest

05:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office denies allegations of involvement in Bangladesh affairs

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 9 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30  280.40 
Euro EUR 303.35  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352  355.15 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: