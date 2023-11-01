  

Maya Ali shares photos from latest bridal shoot

Noor Fatima
10:45 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
Maya Ali
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Maya Ali has proven once again that she can pull off any character and look without much effort. The 34-year-old star, who is known for her versatility whether it is on screen or in pictures, recently shared a set of scintillating pictures on Instagram that stunned the internet and had social media users smitten with her gorgeous attire and looks.

The Mann Mayal famed actress, who enjoys a whopping 7.7 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most followed celebrities in the Pakistani industry, treated her fandom with her “favourite shoots” with her “favourite designer” as she tagged Sara Rohale Asghar.

Describing the breathtaking photoshoot, Ali stated that “it was great working with the whole team,” and also revealed why she couldn’t share the masterpieces earlier. “Couldn’t post them earlier because of travelling. But they need to be on the feed,” the Yunhi star added playfully.

Previously, Ali teased her fans with snippets from the bridal photoshoot, leaving fans anticipatin. The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star then served as the visual muse for the bridal wear of the designer collection.

The photoshoot, which featured the Mera Naam Yousuf Hai star, was anything but simple! Ali radiated elegance and regalia in her stunning desi attire.

“The deep blush pink silk lehenga choli owed its palette and motifs to the works of Persian artwork and architecture accentuated with gold and silver work inspired by the sufi workers of the ancient empire. Coupled with fresh blood dupatta sitting like fresh frost on a flower in wee hours of the winter morning,” the designer described the attire.

From the first frame featuring the star showing off the lehenga choli’s bewitchingly beautiful back to the star posing for the camera as she adorned heavy jewelry, the photoshoot set the mood board for all the brides this wedding season.

Social media users were obsessed with the Sanam diva’s stellar looks, and dropped hundreds of comments, singing praises of the star’s ethereal beauty. 

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

Maya Ali raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

