Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 17 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.