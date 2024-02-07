Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak on second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in rising international prices on Wednesday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs400 to settle at Rs215,500.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs343 to reach Rs184,756.
In international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $5 to close at $2,033 per ounce.
A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,100. The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs257 to reach Rs184,413.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.