Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak on second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in rising international prices on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs400 to settle at Rs215,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs343 to reach Rs184,756.

In international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $5 to close at $2,033 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,100. The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs257 to reach Rs184,413.