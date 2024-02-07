Search

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 
KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak on second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in rising international prices on Wednesday. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs400 to settle at Rs215,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs343 to reach Rs184,756. 

In international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $5 to close at $2,033 per ounce. 

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,100. The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs257 to reach Rs184,413.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

