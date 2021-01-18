Pakistan condemns Yemen's Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia village
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned a Houthis' attack by launching of a military projectile on one of the border villages in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to three civilians.
"These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks," said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement on Monday.
"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," the Spokesperson maintained.
Pakistan condemns assassination of Afghan women ... 12:00 AM | 18 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly act of targeted assassination of two female judges in Kabul ...
- PM Imran hails CM Khalid’s plan to turn Gilgit-Baltistan into ...06:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stranded crew of seized PIA plane returns to Pakistan today06:09 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- PDM rallies to reach Islamabad by 1pm tomorrow, announces Fazlur ...05:33 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- ECP suspends 154 MPs including Fawad Chaudhry for not filing assets ...05:13 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Samsung sets new standard for flagship mobile processors with Exynos ...04:56 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to online scammers04:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Saboor Aly sheds light on the beauty standards of entertainment ...02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Kim Kardashian hits 200 million followers mark on Instagram01:28 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021