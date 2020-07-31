Saudi King Salman tweets Eid greetings after leaving hospital

RIYADH – The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Friday left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Saudi Arabian capital after recovering on Thursday.

In a statement, the Royal Court said that King Salman underwent a successful laparoscopic surgery to remove the gallbladder, reported Saudi Press Agency.

Shortly after leaving hospital, the 84-year-old ruler tweeted Eid-ul-Adha greetings and also prayed for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

أهنئ الجميع بعيد الأضحى المبارك، أعاده الله علينا وعليكم بالخير والبركة والصحة والعافية.

كما نسأله تبارك وتعالى أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، ومن المسلمين طاعتهم، وأن يرفع عن بلادنا والعالم وباء جائحة كورونا بفضله ورحمته، وكل عام وأنتم بخير. — سلمان بن عبدالعزيز (@KingSalman) July 31, 2020

"I congratulate everyone on the occasion of Eid al-Adha," the Kings’s tweet said.

"I ask God almighty .... to lift the pandemic from our country and the world with his grace and mercy."

Friday marks the first day of Eid-ul-Adha in Saudi Arabia.