Madonna’s coronavirus post flagged, then removed by Instagram

Instagram flagged Madonna's account and then deleted a post from the singer’s feed that shared a bogus coronavirus conspiracy theory.

The video's captions included claims that a vaccine for coronavirus has “been found and proven and has been available for months”. She continued: “They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”

Before the post was removed, the social media platform blurred it with a warning over the video: "False Information." It was taken down by Instagram by Wednesday morning.

“We’ve removed this video for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for COVID-19,” said Instagram’s policy communications manager, Raki Wane. “People who reacted to, commented on, or shared this video, will see messages directing them to authoritative information about the virus.”

This is not the first time Madonna has been involved in a controversy about coronavirus. In March, she claimed that the virus is "a great equaliser".

Two months later, she revealed that she tested positive for antibodies and apparently they made her immune to the illness.

