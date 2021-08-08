Court orders police to register complaint against Balochistan CM

QUETTA – An additional session’s court has approved the request to register a case against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and former Operation SSP for their role in the rioting outside the provincial assembly before the budget session.

Sessions Judge Afzal Kakar ordered the local police officer to register a case against the CM under Section 154 (information in cognisable cases) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Three petitions were filed by the members of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly. The first request by MPA Sana Baloch claimed that the police officials, on the orders of Balochistan CM, beat up MPAs Akhtar Hussain Langove, Malik Nasir Ahmed, Nasrullah Zairy, and Ahmed Nawaz Kurd with sticks and butts of riffles.

The judge after completing the hearing on the application announced the judgment which he had reserved earlier directed the cops concerned to register a case against the chief minister and SSP operations.

On June 18, a brawl had occurred between cops and opposition members who had locked up all the gates of the assembly building to prevent government members from attending the budget session.

Meanwhile, police said that without completing investigations and collecting evidence the MPAs nominated in the FIR could not be arrested.