Balochistan's Budget 2021 delayed as opposition puts locks on Assembly gates

05:19 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Balochistan's Budget 2021 delayed as opposition puts locks on Assembly gates
QUETTA – Opposition lawmakers and their supporters clashed with police outside the Balochistan Assembly when former locked up all gates of assembly to prevent the government from unveiling the budget for next fiscal year 2021-22.

The security officials fired shells and baton-charged the protests to disperse them and open the gates of the assembly so the budget session, which was scheduled to convene at 4:00pm, could begin.

The opposition leaders are holding protests against what they claimed government’s act of rejecting their proposals for development in the province.

After the administrative staff and opposition failed to reach a deal, police official deputed at the assembly broke a gate in order to take the lawmakers inside the assembly.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and a few other lawmakers have reached the assembly after they escorted by police.

Lawmakers from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami party and independent candidates have been protesting for four days over the alleged neglect of their constituencies in the budget.

A day earlier, opposition parties had blocked national highways to intensify the protests.

