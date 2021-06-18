Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying English summer

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently listed as one of the most bankable female superstars of Indian cinema.

Apart from dabbling in diverse roles and carving a niche for herself, Sharma’s elegance and her wardrobe choices are often adored by the masses.

This time around, the 33-year-old took the internet by storm as she shared some monochromic portraits as she effortlessly aced the millennial fashionista look.

"A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post," captioned the Sultan star.

Sharma jetted off to London with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and is often spotted enjoying some 'me time' moments in the gorgeous city.

“Tea and scones on a rainy English summer day,” she captioned.

Earlier, the diva also shared a photo of her day out in the gym as she took time off from her mommy duties with newborn baby Vamika.