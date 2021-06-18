Punjab enacts Apprenticeship Act 2021 after 60 years
Share
LAHORE – Punjab has become the first province to pass the Apprenticeship Act 2021 while replacing the Apprenticeship Ordinance 1962 after 60 years.
The move is aimed to provide skilled youth with better economic opportunities and the industry with skilled labour according to their specifications, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said while addressing a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat on Friday.
Bridging the Gap between Industry & TEVTA the Apprenticeship Act will be Regulated through Sector Skill Councils to Empower Private Sector to be part of Decision Making Process. pic.twitter.com/Qxt6bydxod— Ali Salman Siddique (@AliSalmanPTI) June 18, 2021
He appreciated the role of the Apprenticeship Section for achieving a milestone for TEVTA Punjab.
The new Act has made fundamental changes to the previous law from being applicable only to the manufacturing sector to now covering all sectors of the economy.
- Mufti Azizur Rehman – Police hunt for 70-year-old cleric amid calls ...07:40 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021-22: KPK allocates Rs142 billion for health07:20 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for the second time since ceasefire07:04 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- US agrees to give Turkey full control of Kabul airport's security06:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Punjab enacts Apprenticeship Act 2021 after 60 years06:35 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying English summer05:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Lovebirds Nimra and Asad give major holiday goals with latest clicks03:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Take a tour of Meesha Shafi's Canadian bungaloft04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021