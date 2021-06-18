Punjab enacts Apprenticeship Act 2021 after 60 years

LAHORE – Punjab has become the first province to pass the Apprenticeship Act 2021 while replacing the Apprenticeship Ordinance 1962 after 60 years.

The move is aimed to provide skilled youth with better economic opportunities and the industry with skilled labour according to their specifications, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said while addressing a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat on Friday.

Bridging the Gap between Industry & TEVTA the Apprenticeship Act will be Regulated through Sector Skill Councils to Empower Private Sector to be part of Decision Making Process. pic.twitter.com/Qxt6bydxod — Ali Salman Siddique (@AliSalmanPTI) June 18, 2021

He appreciated the role of the Apprenticeship Section for achieving a milestone for TEVTA Punjab.

The new Act has made fundamental changes to the previous law from being applicable only to the manufacturing sector to now covering all sectors of the economy.