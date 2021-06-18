Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for the second time since ceasefire
Web Desk
07:04 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for the second time since ceasefire
Israeli fighter jets targeted various sites during a series of air raids on the Gaza Strip for the second time since a ceasefire deal that ended 11-day long violence.

Media reports said that missiles launched by Israeli forces hit the sites of Hamas and a building of civil administration department.

Agricultural fields located east of the southern town of Khan Younis were also targeted in the air raids. No casualties were reported.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes in the Palestinian territory in retaliation for incendiary balloons, the first attack since ceasefire agreement.

International media quoting Palestinian sources said, Israel's air force targeted at least one site east of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younes while the Jewish defence force said the airstrikes carried out in response to the arson balloons.

The attacks in Palestinian territory on Wednesday also marked the first flare-up between the two sides since a new government took power over the weekend, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as the country’s premier.

Earlier on Monday, the new setup led by Bennet approved a provocative march by Israeli far-right nationalists and pro-settler groups through occupied East Jerusalem.

