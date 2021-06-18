Irfan emerges as senior professional leader in PGF Qualification School Event

LAHORE – The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Qualification Golf School Event 2021-22 concluded here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Thursday after holding four rounds of competitive golf for selection of 55 career-seeking golf professionals last week followed by three rounds of fairly fierce activity for selecting 20 senior golf professionals and 15 junior golf professionals.

Irfan Mehmood of Rawalpindi topped in the PGF Qualifying School 2021-22 for senior professionals. He was up against some experienced and skillful adversaries and over the three rounds golfing battle, he kept his nerves in control and compiled commendable scores over the three days. His scores were 71, 72 and a modest 78, which gave him a winning aggregate of 221, five over par. Out of the other notable ones, Manzoor Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana ended up as runner-up as his aggregate score for three rounds was 225.

Asad Khan of Mardan ended up third with a three-round aggregate score of 228. Others who attained positions in the top 10 were Noor Khan (Peshawar), Nazir Hussain (Machi Got), Mehmood Kiani (Islamabad), Raja Arshed (Islamabad), Col (r) Rustam Chatta (Lahore Garrison), Asghar Ali (Lahore Gymkhana) and Abdul Hameed (MTG).

Out of the junior professionals, M Saqib of Lahore Garrison stood out as the developing golf player of the future. His performance and resulting scores were laudable indeed. A gross 71 in the first round, a very steady 72 in the second round and again an under par 71 in the third round gives him three-round aggregate of 214, two under par. By all means a remarkable effort and all credit to this young one, his coach and mentor Brig Bajwa and the Lahore Garrison management for lending comprehensive support to this youngster of humble means.

Some other juniors, who also impressed with their capabilities are Akash (Garrison), Abdul Wadood (MTG), Ali Raza (Garrison) and Nabeel Khan (Airmen Golf Club).

Director of Q School Event, Nayyar Afzal of Pakistan Golf Federation, felt pleased by the selection, which was merit and performance based. Fifty-five notable professionals have been elevated to play in the national golf circuit of Pakistan, while 15 junior professionals can now make the best of the rewarding golfing activity. Also selected and upraised are 20 senior golf professionals.