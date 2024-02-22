Search

Lahore schools to have extra classes on environmental issues, rules LHC

22 Feb, 2024
Lahore schools to have extra classes on environmental issues, rules LHC
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Education in schools, and colleges about environmental issues is crucial for raising awareness and fostering sustainable practices, and now Lahore High Court mandated educational institutions to dedicate one period per week to educating students about the environmental protection.

Lahore High Court issued the order regarding the ongoing smog crisis as provincial capital Lahore saw alarming surge in air quality.

In light of schools role in fostering environmental responsibility, LHC judge stressed need to integrate environmental awareness into the school curriculum.

The new directive is part of ongoing proceedings related to curb smog, in response to a petition. 

A Water and Environmental Commission has also been formed to address smog-related concerns. Additionally, the commission will oversee the allocation of clubs, parks, and gardens managed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority in Lahore.

Last year, the court ordered Punjab government to close all schools and colleges on Saturdays across the province in tackle smog.

The court issued order while hearing petitions related to measures being taken by the government to curb air pollution that is posing serious threats to health of citizens. He also ordered him to formulate a policy for introducing work-from-home police for two day a week.

The government also announced four-day holiday for schools after the air pollution reached the dangerous level. The smart lockdown restrictions were also enforced in eight districts of the province.

Punjab announces four-day holiday amid worsening smog

