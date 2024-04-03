Imran Abbas sparks speculation with cryptic social media post

Imran Abbas recently stirred curiosity among the public with a mysterious post on his private Facebook account.
Taking to Facebook, the renowned actor addressed a prevalent issue plaguing the entertainment industry: non-payment by production houses. Without naming names, Abbas indirectly expressed his frustration regarding a production house that had failed to settle his dues.
In his post, he queried, "Will the Umrah of those be accepted who haven’t cleared payments of others and are posting pictures from Saudi Arabia." While not explicitly identifying the individuals involved, Abbas hinted at potential legal action and vowed to disclose the names of the production house and individuals involved.
Following the post, speculation arose among fans regarding the identity of the person hinted at. Although Abbas refrained from naming anyone directly, many speculated that he was referring to a prominent producer currently on an Umrah trip with his family.
Coincidentally, this producer had also posted stories from Madina around the same time as Abbas's post, leading to further speculation.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
