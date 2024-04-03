Search

Pakistan

How to get Family Registration Certificate (FRC) from NADRA

Web Desk
09:06 PM | 3 Apr, 2024
Family Registration Certificate (FRC) is a vital document issued by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

It furnishes comprehensive details about an individual's family composition, encompassing information concerning birth, marriage, or adoption.

The fee for obtaining an FRC stands at Rs1,000, a rate that has remained consistent.

Process to get Family Registration Certificate (FRC)

The application process for FRC is divided into three main categories:

By Birth

This category provides detailed family information, including parents and siblings.

By Marriage

Applicants selecting this category will have their spouse and children's details included in the certificate.

By Adoption

For individuals under guardianship, this category captures information about the guardian and the family.

Important Requirement

It's essential for individuals to be registered with NADRA and possess a 13-digit ID number to be included in the FRC. Otherwise, their data will not be reflected in the certificate.

Application Process

Applicants have the flexibility to apply for FRC by visiting a NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak-Identity website. Overseas Pakistanis can avail of FRC issuance services through relevant mission offices abroad.

Family Registration Certificate (FRC) Fee Structure

Despite the passage of time, the fee for obtaining an FRC in both normal and executive categories remains unchanged at Rs1,000. This consistent fee structure ensures accessibility and affordability for all applicants.

This fee update reflects NADRA's dedication to delivering essential documentation services while ensuring fee consistency for the convenience of the public.

