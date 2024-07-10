Patients in limbo as free eye surgeries at Lahore public hospitals halted

LAHORE – The stat-run hospitals in the Punjab capital city of Lahore have temporarily discontinued the eye surgery facility, leaving patients in mental agony.
The decision has been taken due to the revamping of the Department of Ophthalmology at government hospitals. The free eye surgeries for patients at Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, and Jinnah Hospital will no longer be available until the completion of the work.
At Mayo Hospital, operations for over 18,000 patients have been affected in the last 6 months. The eye surgeries are also not being performed at General Hospital, while Ganga Ram Hospital is giving patients extended dates for surgeries.
Administration said the Ophthalmology Department at Mayo Hospital will be reopened on July 12 while the final decision to reopen the facility at Jinnah Hospital will be made after a month.
The administration of Services Hospital has so far failed to provide any definite date for reopening of the Ophthalmology Department.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.