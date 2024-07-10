Patients in limbo as free eye surgeries at Lahore public hospitals halted

LAHORE – The stat-run hospitals in the Punjab capital city of Lahore have temporarily discontinued the eye surgery facility, leaving patients in mental agony.

The decision has been taken due to the revamping of the Department of Ophthalmology at government hospitals. The free eye surgeries for patients at Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, and Jinnah Hospital will no longer be available until the completion of the work.

At Mayo Hospital, operations for over 18,000 patients have been affected in the last 6 months. The eye surgeries are also not being performed at General Hospital, while Ganga Ram Hospital is giving patients extended dates for surgeries.

Administration said the Ophthalmology Department at Mayo Hospital will be reopened on July 12 while the final decision to reopen the facility at Jinnah Hospital will be made after a month.

The administration of Services Hospital has so far failed to provide any definite date for reopening of the Ophthalmology Department.