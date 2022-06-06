Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 June 2022
08:24 AM | 6 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 137,100 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,708 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,674.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Karachi
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Islamabad
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Peshawar
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Quetta
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Sialkot
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Attock
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Gujranwala
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Jehlum
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Multan
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Gujrat
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Nawabshah
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Chakwal
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Hyderabad
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Nowshehra
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Sargodha
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Faisalabad
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
|Mirpur
|PKR 137,100
|PKR 1,624
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:40 AM | 6 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 June 202208:24 AM | 6 Jun, 2022
- PTI rejects leaked audio call between Malik Riaz, his daughter11:15 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- PTI turns down PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 'grand dialogue' offer10:29 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in ...09:44 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
02:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Iqra Aziz’s beach photo goes viral12:15 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire11:00 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Suspected killers caught on CCTV10:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022