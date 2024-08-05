Bangladesh army chief announces interim setup as PM Hasina quits

DHAKA – Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Wakeruz Zaman has announced setting up an interim government involving all parties after Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina stepped down from the post amid violent protest.
Addressing the nation, the army chief said he took the decision after holding discussion with all political parties, adding: We will talks to President Mohammed Shahabuddin now to defuse the situation”.
He also said all decision about the country will now be taken by the army.
He called for a halt to all violence in name of protest and promised that the new government will ensure justice for all the deaths that took place during the students’ movement, Bangladeshi media reported.
Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from the post months after she was sworn in as prime minister for fourth straight term.
The development comes as protests against her government’s policy regarding quota system in jobs intensified.
Tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets and clashed with security officials, demanding Hasina's resignation. At least 98 people were killed in Sunday violence, with total causalities surging to 300.
The protests were launched by students on July 19 against the quota system for government jobs.
After resigning as prime minister, she left the country in a military helicopter for India as protesters stormed his palace to press their demand.
Reports said the country's army had given her ultimatum to quit as prime minister after situation aggravated due to violent protests.
Last month, at least 150 people were killed, and thousands injured in violence triggered by student groups protesting against quotas for government jobs. The protests paused after the Supreme Court eliminated most quotas, but students resumed sporadic protests last week, demanding justice for the families of those killed.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
