Bangladesh army chief announces interim setup as PM Hasina quits

DHAKA – Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Wakeruz Zaman has announced setting up an interim government involving all parties after Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina stepped down from the post amid violent protest.

Addressing the nation, the army chief said he took the decision after holding discussion with all political parties, adding: We will talks to President Mohammed Shahabuddin now to defuse the situation”.

He also said all decision about the country will now be taken by the army.

He called for a halt to all violence in name of protest and promised that the new government will ensure justice for all the deaths that took place during the students’ movement, Bangladeshi media reported.

Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from the post months after she was sworn in as prime minister for fourth straight term.

The development comes as protests against her government’s policy regarding quota system in jobs intensified.

Tens of thousands of protesters hit the streets and clashed with security officials, demanding Hasina's resignation. At least 98 people were killed in Sunday violence, with total causalities surging to 300.

The protests were launched by students on July 19 against the quota system for government jobs.

After resigning as prime minister, she left the country in a military helicopter for India as protesters stormed his palace to press their demand.

Reports said the country's army had given her ultimatum to quit as prime minister after situation aggravated due to violent protests.

Last month, at least 150 people were killed, and thousands injured in violence triggered by student groups protesting against quotas for government jobs. The protests paused after the Supreme Court eliminated most quotas, but students resumed sporadic protests last week, demanding justice for the families of those killed.