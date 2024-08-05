Man kills two wives over domestic dispute in Mansehra

PESHAWAR – A man killed both of his wives over domestic issued in Mansehra city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, it emerged on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred in the Oghi area of Mansehra, where the accused opened fire on them due to a domestic dispute, resulting in the deaths of both his wives. A son of the suspect was also killed in the incident.

The police have registered a case against the accused for the murder of his son and both wives. Raids are being conducted to arrest him.

In April, a man killed his wife and seven children for unknown reasons in Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, it emerged on Thursday.

Police said the suspect used a sharp-edged weapon to kill the eight persons, adding that the man has been arrested.

The officials revealed that the ages of the children killed by their father are between 6 months to 8 year.