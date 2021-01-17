Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 January 2021
Web Desk
08:35 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 January 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs109,600 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,166 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 100,466 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Karachi PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Islamabad PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Peshawar PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Quetta PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Sialkot PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Attock PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Gujranwala PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Jehlum PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Multan PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Bahawalpur PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Gujrat PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Nawabshah PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Chakwal PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Hyderabad PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Nowshehra PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Sargodha PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Faisalabad PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486
Mirpur PKR 109,600 PKR 1,486

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 January 2021
08:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 January 2021
10:22 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 January 2021
08:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 January 2021
08:19 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 January 2021
08:36 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 January 2021
08:34 AM | 11 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari
09:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr