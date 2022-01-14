Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 January 2022
09:22 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 January 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 126,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 108,025 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 99,020 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,495.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Karachi PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Islamabad PKR 126,150 PKR 1,500
Peshawar PKR 126,100 PKR 1,500
Quetta PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Sialkot PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Attock PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Gujranwala PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Jehlum PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Multan PKR 126,140 PKR 1,500
Bahawalpur PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Gujrat PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Nawabshah PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Chakwal PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Hyderabad PKR 126,150 PKR 1,500
Nowshehra PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Sargodha PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500
Faisalabad PKR 126,100 PKR 1,500
Mirpur PKR 126,000 PKR 1,500

