Pakistan considers using private airlines for Hajj flights

Aneeq Ahmed, Pakistan's interim religion minister, has suggested using private airliners services for the Hajj in order to make the journey as easy as possible for its inhabitants.

The statement comes after Pakistan's national airline recently decided to halt a sizable section of its aircraft owing to a dire financial situation. The state-owned airline, which was already in danger of going into debt, asked for government assistance of Rs23b ($76 million), but it was turned down.

The minister underscored the government's dedication to making the annual Hajj trip easier for Pakistani pilgrims. "All facilities, including lodging, transportation, and catering at reasonable costs, will be ensured," he added.

Ahmed continued by saying that the government would consider using the services of private airliners if acceptable transit prices were provided in order to improve the pilgrimage experience for its citizens.

Muslims who have enough money must conduct the Hajj at least once in their lifetime. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The four-day pilgrimage consists of a series of rites performed in the western Saudi Arabian holy city of Makkah and its surroundings.