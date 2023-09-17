Suzuki Wagon R latest price in September 2023 in Pakistan

Suzuki Wagon R is one of the famous vehicles in Pakistan, and hold on to the top positions despite facing worthy rivals and pretenders, and it continues to be the car to beat in the its category.

Wagon R is known for its spacious interior, courtesy of its length and tall and squarish roofline, and the vehicle can carry 3 adults at the rear bench, while its headroom can accommodate tall passenger Wagon R Models in Pakistan

The five-door hatchback is available in three variants – Wagon R VXR, VXL and AGS – in Pakistan with 998cc engine capacity. The company offers the vehicle in four different colours – Solid White, Graphite Grey, Pearl Black and Silky Silver.

The spaciousness, safety features and AGS transmission ensure fuel efficiency and comfort for you and for your family that makes your daily outings a pleasant experience.

Performance

WagonR is equipped with K-series engine that brings unprecedented fuel efficiency and a drive that is smooth, noiseless and powerful.

Exterior

With a distant sloping stance, imposing look and design, that satisfies yours practical needs and makes an impression that lasts. Its tall boy design makes it compatible for every age and every gender.

Suzuki Wagon R latest price 2023

As of September 2023, Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million while the price of VXL model stands at Rs3.412 million. Its fully loaded variant Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Models Price WagonR VXR Rs3,214,000 WagonR VXL Rs3,412,000 WagonR AGS Rs3,741,000



