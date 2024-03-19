Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Vietnam explores visa exemption with 15 countries to spur tourism

Web Desk
03:10 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Vietnam explores visa exemption with 15 countries to spur tourism

HANOI - The government of Vietnam is exploring the option of visa-free travel with 15 countries as tourism-friendly policies gather steam across the world.

Vietnam's foreign ministry is negotiating with 15 countries for mutual visa exemption besides negotiations with 80 others for exemption for diplomatic passports; the names of the countries have not been revealed.

The development was confirmed on Monday by Ta Thi Yen, deputy head of the delegate affairs committee, who stated that the country has been a favorite destination for tourists and has signed several visa exemption agreements to promote tourism.

Despite the tourist attractions in the country, it is difficult to get a visa from some of the countries. Besides the visa exemption, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said that work is underway to simplify immigration procedures, including an extension of stay durations for foreigners in Vietnam.

In addition to the 13 countries that Vietnam unilaterally waives visas for, the country is also negotiating with 15 countries for mutual exemption and 80 for waivers for official passports.

At present, Vietnam only grants visa exemption for 28 countries while other countries in the neighborhood like Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines waive visa for over 150 countries to attract tourists and boos the economy which has faced the brunt of the pandemic.

As far as the pro-tourism measures are concerned, since August 2023 Vietnam has issued e-visas for all nationalities, extended their maximum stay from 30 to 90 days, and allows them unlimited entries. Those who get visa waivers under Vietnam's unilateral exemption policy can now stay for 45 days rather than the earlier 15 days in the country.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:20 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

UAE extends passport validity to 10 years for these citizens: Details ...

03:10 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Vietnam explores visa exemption with 15 countries to spur tourism

07:39 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

SHC issues notice to govt over PIA's privatization

07:10 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Japan to expand scholarship opportunities for foreigners

03:16 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

UAE visa on arrival: Here's fresh list of eligible countries

11:23 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans more than one Umrah during Ramadan

Immigration

07:39 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

EU mulls combined residence, work permit for foreigners

06:02 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Australia revokes visas of fleeing Palestinians in shock move

07:56 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Govt extends bid submission deadline for airports' outsourcing

07:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Japan's visa-free policy abuse triggers concerns in Thailand

Advertisement

Latest

03:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Parvez Elahi slips in Adiala Jail's washroom, suffers fracture

Gold & Silver

02:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 March 2024

Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.22 749.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.73 39.13
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.77 912.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.27 26.57
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 731.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 315.26 317.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: