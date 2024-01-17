Sanam Javed's appeal against rejection of nomination papers denied

PTI activist Sanam Javed's writ petitions contesting decisions by the election appellate tribunal, which had rejected her appeals against the Returning Officers' (ROs) rejection of their nomination papers, were denied by a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

The bench, led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard her case about the rejection of her nomination paper.

Concerns were raised during Sanam Javed's proceedings over recent changes to the Election Rules pertaining to candidates' personal bank accounts.

The adjustment was cited by the ECP representative, but Javed's attorneys countered that there was no formal notice of the change or information available on the ECP website.

The situation became challenging due to the disparity in profits stated in tax filings and joint account activities.

Court had reserved the verdict on the petition a day earlier.