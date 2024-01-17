Azam Swati decides not to run for Elections 2024

Azam Swati, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has decided not to run in the general elections 2024.

PTI politician Azam Swati's case was heard by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in which his attorney notified the bench of his withdrawal from the 2024 elections.

Azam Sawati had previously filed a complaint with the PHC challenging the Election Tribunal's and the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) rejection of his nomination papers from NA-15 (Mansehra).

Azam Swati's attorney told the PHC during the Wednesday hearing that he has given back his party ticket and is no longer running for office in the 2024 elections.

Justice Aijaz Anwar said, "He should withdraw the plea as well if he is not contesting the election."

PHC resolved the issue following Swati's withdrawal.