Search

Immigration

French citizens banned from entering this country as diplomatic tussle increases

Web Desk 10:52 PM | 11 Aug, 2023
French citizens banned from entering this country as diplomatic tussle increases

BAMAKO - African country Mali has indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to French nationals, a development confirmed by its Foreign Ministry.

The fresh ban comes as both countries engage in a standoff with Mali responding to the French Foreign Ministry in reciprocity.

In a statement, Mali said the move was reciprocal after it “learned, with surprise" through the press that the French Foreign Ministry classified Mali in the “red zone” on the grounds of “strong regional tensions.”

“In application of reciprocity, the ministry suspends, until further notice, the issuance of visas to French nationals by the diplomatic and consular services of Mali in France,” an official statement by Mali said. 

On the other hand, France also reportedly suspended the issuance of visas and closed the visa center at its embassy in Mali’s capital, Bamako.

Earlier, the French foreign ministry issued a travel guidance update and said in the current context of strong regional tensions, all travel to Mali is 'strongly not advised and French citizens in Mali are urged to show the greatest vigilance.

The above referred “strong regional tensions” originate from Niger, where the military ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Nonetheless, relations between France and Mali have been rough since soldiers in Mali assumed power in the 2020 and 2021 military coups and ousted elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. France withdrew its forces last year after the military regime decided to bring in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group.

Meanwhile, France began to pull out its force called 'Barkhane', under a phased withdrawal that ended last year.

Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa and is bordered on the north by Algeria, on the east by Niger, on the south by Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire, and on the west by Guinea and Senegal. In the late 19th century, France seized control of Mali, making it a part of French Sudan. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Italy suspends Golden Visa for these citizens: Details inside

12:17 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Travel to Islamabad with comfort as UAE airline increases weekly flights

08:49 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

German Schengen Visa processing time reduced but only for these citizens

08:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

This country is introducing tax on airline tickets, but for a just cause!

03:42 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Saudi Arabia introduces E-Visa waivers: Citizens from these countries eligible for visa

08:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Free visa, speedy e-visa processing amongst other concessions granted to Pakistani tourists by this country

08:54 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sajal Aly to grace Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat's music video

11:28 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 11, 2023

09:26 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.5 296.65
Euro EUR 321.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.8 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.86 771.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.3 42.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.73 37.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.03 754.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: