Earthquake shakes parts of Punjab

LAHORE – A low magnitude earthquake hit Lahore and other cities of Punjab on Monday.

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Kasur, Jaranwala and other areas of Punjab. The epicentre of the earthquake was near Sheikhupura.

Residents panicked by the seismic activity and came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has not shared any detailed report on the earthquake.