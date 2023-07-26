Chinese delegation to attend Gwadar Airport's inauguration ceremony

QUETTA - The new Gwadar International Airport would be inaugurated soon for which a high-profile event would also be organized.

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing confirmed on Tuesday that the airport - which is a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - is on the verge of inauguration.

The official also confirmed that the inauguration ceremony would also feature a high-powered Chinese delegation flying to Pakistan to participate in the event which will also be attended by dignitaries from Pakistan.

The new Gwadar International Airport is an important step forward for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It shows how China and Pakistan are working jointly to improve infrastructure and boost the economy in the region by setting up a network of communication to cement the ties.

With a cost of $230 million project, the project was launched in 2019 and is fully funded by the Chinese government; the facility is located 26km east of Gwadar city.

Interestingly, the airport will be the second-largest airport in Pakistan boasting an area of 18 square kilometres. The groundbreaking ceremony of the airport took place on March 29, 2019, and Aviation Division is overseeing the project.

The construction of the facility started in October 2019 and reportedly, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has completed the safety check of the airport. As per the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor website, the project's completion deadline was March 2023.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal had also chaired a review meeting on the “Test flight at the new Gwadar International Airport” wherein participants discussed progress on projects including CAA Complex, landslide infrastructure, cargo building, Airports Security Force (ASF) Camp for 1,050 Personnel, and 132kV grid station.

The construction of Gwadar Airport is an important aspect of the multi-billion Dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Besides a network of roads, the airport would allow investors as well as tourists to land in the beautiful city and enjoy the serene atmosphere besides looking for business opportunities.