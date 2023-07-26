Chinese delegation to attend Gwadar Airport's inauguration ceremony

QUETTA - The new Gwadar International Airport would be inaugurated soon for which a high-profile event would also be organized.
Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing confirmed on Tuesday that the airport - which is a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - is on the verge of inauguration.
The official also confirmed that the inauguration ceremony would also feature a high-powered Chinese delegation flying to Pakistan to participate in the event which will also be attended by dignitaries from Pakistan.
The new Gwadar International Airport is an important step forward for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It shows how China and Pakistan are working jointly to improve infrastructure and boost the economy in the region by setting up a network of communication to cement the ties.
With a cost of $230 million project, the project was launched in 2019 and is fully funded by the Chinese government; the facility is located 26km east of Gwadar city.
Interestingly, the airport will be the second-largest airport in Pakistan boasting an area of 18 square kilometres. The groundbreaking ceremony of the airport took place on March 29, 2019, and Aviation Division is overseeing the project.
The construction of the facility started in October 2019 and reportedly, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has completed the safety check of the airport. As per the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor website, the project's completion deadline was March 2023.
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal had also chaired a review meeting on the “Test flight at the new Gwadar International Airport” wherein participants discussed progress on projects including CAA Complex, landslide infrastructure, cargo building, Airports Security Force (ASF) Camp for 1,050 Personnel, and 132kV grid station.
The construction of Gwadar Airport is an important aspect of the multi-billion Dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Besides a network of roads, the airport would allow investors as well as tourists to land in the beautiful city and enjoy the serene atmosphere besides looking for business opportunities.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
