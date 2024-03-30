Search

Immigration

Brazil postpones visa requirements for Australians, others again

Web Desk
04:30 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
SALVADOR - The government of Brazil has once again delayed the necessity of obtaining visas for travelers from Australia, Canada, and the United States, pushing the deadline to next year.  

The government had earlier postponed the decision till April this year; however, the relaxation for another year has been granted for those who intend to visit Brazil. 

The authorities in Brazil had initially announced the removal of visa exemptions for tourists and business travelers from Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States starting October 1, 2023, but the implementation has faced hiccups.

With the fresh directives, citizens from the three countries mentioned above would be able to visit Brazil without the need for a visa till April 10th next year.

Brrzil's decision is apparently rooted in economic interests as the country welcomes tons of tourists for the different festivals.

Moreover, an official statement issued earlier this year said the government was still finalizing the new visa system and wanted to avoid implementing it close to the high season i.e. February 2024.

The history of the visa relaxation offered by Brazil is that former president Jair Bolsonaro scrapped the visa requirements in 2019 to support the tourism industry.

Despite the relaxation, there was no reciprocity offered to the citizens of Brazil who continued to get visas to visit the US, Canada, and Australia.

The government finally announced that citizens from three countries would need to get visas to visit Brazil but the decision has been postponed multiple times.  

Brazil, the largest country in South America, captivates visitors with its diverse culture, natural beauty, and vibrant cities. With a population exceeding 210 million people, Brazil boasts a rich tapestry of ethnicities and traditions, blending indigenous, African, European, and Asian influences.

Annually, Brazil attracts millions of tourists drawn to its iconic attractions, welcoming around 6-7 million visitors per year. From the awe-inspiring Amazon Rainforest, the magnificent Iguazu Falls, and the stunning beaches of Rio de Janeiro to the culturally rich city of Salvador, the historic town of Ouro Preto, and the captivating Pantanal wetlands, Brazil offers a plethora of destinations catering to various interests.

The country's bustling urban centers like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro provide a lively atmosphere with their vibrant nightlife, diverse culinary scene, and architectural marvels like the Christ the Redeemer statue, enticing travelers with an array of experiences.

