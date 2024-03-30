May 9 riots: 51 suspects sentenced to 20 years in jail

GUJRANWALA – An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala handed 51 suspects 20 years in jail and imposed fine in a case related to May 9 riots.

Reports said, a woman judge of ATC announced the ruling during a hearing at the Central Jail. The convictism include newly-elected PTI-backed MPA Kaleemullah Khan.

They have been convicted for blocking roads, attacking sensitive installations in Gujranwala Cantt and other charges. The suspects were sentenced to jail for 20 years under eight different sections of law.

The Gujranwala ATC issued the ruling after hearing the May 9 case for three months at the Central Jail amid tight security.

PTI workers stated violent protests on May 9, 2023 following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case. The enraged political workers also entered the Cantt area and damaged various public properties.

They also attacked the sensitive installations in the Cantt, prompting strict response from the then federal government as several PTI stalwarts were arrested in the drive.