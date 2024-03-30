May 9 riots: 51 suspects sentenced to 20 years in jail

GUJRANWALA – An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala handed 51 suspects 20 years in jail and imposed fine in a case related to May 9 riots.
Reports said, a woman judge of ATC announced the ruling during a hearing at the Central Jail. The convictism include newly-elected PTI-backed MPA Kaleemullah Khan.
They have been convicted for blocking roads, attacking sensitive installations in Gujranwala Cantt and other charges. The suspects were sentenced to jail for 20 years under eight different sections of law.
The Gujranwala ATC issued the ruling after hearing the May 9 case for three months at the Central Jail amid tight security.
PTI workers stated violent protests on May 9, 2023 following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case. The enraged political workers also entered the Cantt area and damaged various public properties.
They also attacked the sensitive installations in the Cantt, prompting strict response from the then federal government as several PTI stalwarts were arrested in the drive.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
