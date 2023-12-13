Search

Pakistan

Kasur child abuse scandal convicts acquitted by Lahore High Court

Web Desk
12:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
Kasur child abuse scandal convicts acquitted by Lahore High Court

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday acquitted three suspects who were serving sentence in Kasur child abuse scandal that surfaced in 2015.

The horrific event surfaced eight years back in the village of Hussain Khanwala in Kasur as a gang of suspects filmed child porn of at least 280 minors. The culprits then blackmailed parents, and received ransom.

A two-member bench led by Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry gave verdict, releasing culprits after accepting their pleas.

The counsel of the freed men told a local media that six primary suspects were implicated in rape and pornography case, with three having been released earlier, and rest three walking free today.

He said forensic examination conducted by investigators failed to identify men currently serving jail sentences, and medical reports also did not substantiate the evidence.

In 2015, Kasur police lodged dozens of cases against scores of suspects on charges for abduction and sexually assault of 280 children. 

Back in the day, Senate passed a unanimous resolution condemning in strongest terms the heinous crime of child abuse committed against innocent citizens of Kasur district.

The resolution moved by Nasreen Jalil was not opposed by Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, who pointed out that the provincial government has already announced to probe the incident through judicial commission.

Web Desk

