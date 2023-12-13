How to apply for arms license in Pakistan online – Here’s step-by-step guide

In Pakistan, the issuance of arms licenses is governed by the Arms Ordinance 1965 and the government took several steps to digitize arms licenses.

Interior Ministry issues arms licenses in the country as it is the main authority that issues and regulates arms and ammunition. In recent years, NADRA and the interior department of all regions started working under unified system to issue arms licenses.

NADRA itself is not license license-issuing authority but it helps the government issuing new arms licenses, making the whole process easy to renew an old arms licenses or to get a new one. The Computerized Arms License System (CALS) is however cumbersome and took months.

Apply For New Arms License in Punjab

In the country’s most populated region Punjab, the application form for arms license is available at local district coordination officer, or the applicant can download the arms license application from the below-mentioned link.

https://atmateen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/Revalidation1.pdf

Procedure for Issuance of Arms License

First step is to properly fill Arms License Form

Applicant need to attach a copy of valid CNIC

Get verification from local Police Station, DSP and SP concerned on filled up Arms License Form

The person seeking arms license should appear before the Deputy Commissioner along with the copy of CNIC

DC will take decision for the issuance of Arms License on the form

Applicant need to paste tickets equivalent to Rs2000 for Arms License Form

The Arms License Form needs to submitted in the DC. Office. The copy of the license will be issued and applicant will purchase arm from arms dealer. Its entry will be made in the post office and renewal thereof will be made annually with fee.

Check the list of district wise arms license centers

Arms License Eligibility

All citizens are eligible to apply for an arms license.

Applicants must have no criminal record and no mental issues.

Can I apply for ARM license online?

All Pakistani citizens can apply Arms License online. Download the form from here.

What are the requirements for gun license in Pakistan?

Weapon license Application Form

Copy of ID/CNIC Card

Two Fresh passport-size photographs

Attach a copy of the NTN Certificate (Only for TaxPayers)

Certificate of Profession/Services

How much is the NADRA license for arms?

License Type Fee New Individual License Rs50,000 License Renewal (Individual) Rs5,000 All Pakistan License Rs100,000 Private Institutions/Security Companies Rs50,000 Duplicate Arms License Rs5,000 Arms Dealership (New License) Rs2,000,000

Is arm license open in Punjab 2023?

Punjab government opened online applications for eligible Pakistani citizens to get personal, institutional, security companies, and business arms licences. The government however announed massive increase in fees.