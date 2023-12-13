How to apply for arms license in Pakistan online – Here’s step-by-step guide

In Pakistan, the issuance of arms licenses is governed by the Arms Ordinance 1965 and the government took several steps to digitize arms licenses.
Interior Ministry issues arms licenses in the country as it is the main authority that issues and regulates arms and ammunition. In recent years, NADRA and the interior department of all regions started working under unified system to issue arms licenses.
NADRA itself is not license license-issuing authority but it helps the government issuing new arms licenses, making the whole process easy to renew an old arms licenses or to get a new one. The Computerized Arms License System (CALS) is however cumbersome and took months.
In the country’s most populated region Punjab, the application form for arms license is available at local district coordination officer, or the applicant can download the arms license application from the below-mentioned link.
https://atmateen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/Revalidation1.pdf
All citizens are eligible to apply for an arms license.
Applicants must have no criminal record and no mental issues.
Can I apply for ARM license online?
All Pakistani citizens can apply Arms License online. Download the form from here.
What are the requirements for gun license in Pakistan?
How much is the NADRA license for arms?
|License Type
|Fee
|New Individual License
|Rs50,000
|License Renewal (Individual)
|Rs5,000
|All Pakistan License
|Rs100,000
|Private Institutions/Security Companies
|Rs50,000
|Duplicate Arms License
|Rs5,000
|Arms Dealership (New License)
|Rs2,000,000
Is arm license open in Punjab 2023?
Punjab government opened online applications for eligible Pakistani citizens to get personal, institutional, security companies, and business arms licences. The government however announed massive increase in fees.
