Sheikh Rashid hospitalised after chest pain

RAWALPINDI – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) due to complaints of chest pain.

According to the media reports, Rashid underwent a medical examination in the hospital's emergency ward.

Hospital sources have indicated that Rashid will be kept under observation for some time, adding that the cause of the chest pain will only be diagnosed once the test reports are available.

Rashid who was missing since his arrest in September, emerged, last week on a TV show and condemned the May 9 incidents.

Rashid said he wanted general amnesty for all people linked to the May 9 violence. He said the Pakistan Army and General Asim Munir should pardon all ordinary citizens for what they did on May 9, but they should deal with the planners of the May 9 riots under the army law.

