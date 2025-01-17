Fog delays toss of first Pakistan vs West Indies Test match

MULTAN – Fog has delayed toss of first Test between Pakistan and West Indies as two-match series set to commence today, Friday at the Multan Cricket Stadium today, Friday, with hosts aiming to finish the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on a winning note.

West Indies, who will play a Test match in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006, are currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table. In the last Test series between the two sides on Pakistan soil, PCB Hall of Famer Inzamam-ul-Haq led the home side to a 2-0 win in three-match Test series.

Pakistan and West Indies last faced each other in the red-ball format in 2021 in West Indies, where the two-match series was levelled 1-1.

Pakistan under the leadership of Shan Masood will be looking to win their second consecutive home series after they defeated England 2-1 in October last year.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad has undergone three days of extensive training, while Kraigg Brathwaite-led side practiced for two days at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium. The touring side also featured in a three-day warm-up game against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad last week.

The home side squad comprises of three uncapped players – Kashif Ali (right-arm fast bowler), Mohammad Huraira (right-handed batter) and Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper-batter), while Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan have been recalled to the side.

Abrar and Sajid require 11 and six wickets, respectively to complete their 50 Test wickets each.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper).

Also, part of the squad but not considered for selection in the first Test: Anderson Phillip, Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain) and Kemar Roach