Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Fog delays toss of first Pakistan vs West Indies Test match

Pak V Wi Pakistan Aim To Finish Icc Test Championship 2023 25 On Winning Note

MULTAN – Fog has delayed toss of first Test between Pakistan and West Indies as two-match series set to commence today, Friday at the Multan Cricket Stadium today, Friday, with hosts aiming to finish the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on a winning note.

West Indies, who will play a Test match in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006, are currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table. In the last Test series between the two sides on Pakistan soil, PCB Hall of Famer Inzamam-ul-Haq led the home side to a 2-0 win in three-match Test series.

Pakistan and West Indies last faced each other in the red-ball format in 2021 in West Indies, where the two-match series was levelled 1-1.

Pakistan under the leadership of Shan Masood will be looking to win their second consecutive home series after they defeated England 2-1 in October last year.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad has undergone three days of extensive training, while Kraigg Brathwaite-led side practiced for two days at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium. The touring side also featured in a three-day warm-up game against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad last week.

The home side squad comprises of three uncapped players – Kashif Ali (right-arm fast bowler), Mohammad Huraira (right-handed batter) and Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper-batter), while Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan have been recalled to the side.

Abrar and Sajid require 11 and six wickets, respectively to complete their 50 Test wickets each.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper).

Also, part of the squad but not considered for selection in the first Test: Anderson Phillip, Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain) and Kemar Roach

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 17 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search