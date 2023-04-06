Messi received double offer compared to Ronaldo from Saudi club

According to transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano and the Saudi Gazette, Lionel Messi has received an enormous offer worth more than €400 million ($438 million) each year to continue his club career in Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday night, Romano announced the information through Twitter, writing that Al-Hilal has already sent the Argentine a formal bid.

Yet according to Romano, Messi's "absolute priority" is to carry on playing in Europe and not join generational rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr at the turn of 2023, in the Kingdom.

At the end of the last year, Portugese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had joined the Saudi Arabian club team Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half years contract.

After leaving Manchester United in a controversial manner, the star player inked a contract and would receive €200m per annum which makes him the highest-paid player in the game.