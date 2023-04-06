Search

Sports

Messi received double offer compared to Ronaldo from Saudi club

Web Desk 12:37 AM | 6 Apr, 2023
Messi received double offer compared to Ronaldo from Saudi club
Source: Lionel Messi

According to transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano and the Saudi Gazette, Lionel Messi has received an enormous offer worth more than €400 million ($438 million) each year to continue his club career in Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday night, Romano announced the information through Twitter, writing that Al-Hilal has already sent the Argentine a formal bid.

Yet according to Romano, Messi's "absolute priority" is to carry on playing in Europe and not join generational rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr at the turn of 2023, in the Kingdom.

At the end of the last year, Portugese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had joined the Saudi Arabian club team Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half years contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian Football club Al Nassr after quitting Man United

After leaving Manchester United in a controversial manner, the star player inked a contract and would receive €200m per annum which makes him the highest-paid player in the game.

Profile: Lionel Messi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

The winner of Lahore Polo Club Super League 2023 announced

05:10 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks all-time men’s international caps record

11:16 AM | 24 Mar, 2023

Mahoor Shahzad clinches another double crown in National Badminton Championship

05:51 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo sends relief plane to Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims

07:37 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Ronaldo’s jersey donated for Turkiye Syria earthquake victims auctioned for over Rs57 million

03:50 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

How much did Leo Messi donate to Turkey and Syria?

12:21 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Messi received double offer compared to Ronaldo from Saudi club

12:37 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5 April 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 311.5 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 192.1 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.07 762.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.26 41.63
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.46 179.47
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.39 744.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 309.91 312.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: