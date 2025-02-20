Minimum Fitrana, Fidya in Pakistan for Ramazan 2025 announced

LAHORE – The Council of Islamic Ideology has announced the amount of Fitrana and Fidya for Ramazan 2025 in Pakistan.

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, chairman of the council, has issued the rates for this year, fixing the minimum amount for Zakat Fitr and Fidya for missing a fast at Rs220 per person based on wheat rates.

He emphasized that the wealthy should pay these amounts according to their financial capacity. Zakat Fitr is obligatory for every free Muslim, male or female.

The council said Fitrana worked out to Rs1,650 per head as per the price of dates, Rs2,500 as per the price of raisin. It will be Rs5,000 as per the price of “manaqah”.

Fitrana for Ramazan 2025

In case of Wheat Rs220 per head

Dates Rs1,650

Raisin (Kishmish) Rs2,500

Manaqah Rs5,000

Fidya Amount

If someone was unable to fast during the entire month of Ramazan, he or she should pay Rs6,600 as Fidya (compensaion) if the payment was to be made as per the wheat price, Rs13,500 in case of barley, Rs49,500 in case of dates, Rs75,000 in case of raisins and Rs150,000 as per the prices of manaqah.

Dr Naeemi said that the compensation for deliberately breaking a fast involves either fasting for 60 consecutive days or feeding 60 poor people two meals.

He further said for those using government-subsidized flour, Fitrana and Fidya Fasting can be paid at Rs160.